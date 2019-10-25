NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Vote Cardinals for Three 2019 MiLBY Awards

October 25, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release

The Springfield Cardinals are nominated for a trio of MiLBY Awards and we need your support! The Minor League Baseball Yearly Awards honor prospects, plays, in-game promos, off-beat moments and more from across Minor League Baseball.

Scroll down to vote for Springfield in these categories:

- Photo of the Year (Walk-Off Smiles in Springfield)

- Breakout Prospect of the Year (Dylan Carlson)

- Top Offensive Player of the Year (Dylan Carlson)

Vote as often as you'd like -- there are no limits! -- and be sure to enter the MiLBY Awards sweepstakes for a chance to win a 2020 MiLB season pass, a subscription to MiLB.TV, an official team cap and more! Voting ends October 31.

Check out the Springfield Cardinals Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...

Texas League Stories from October 25, 2019


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew