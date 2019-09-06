Volcanoes Season Ends with 6-3 Loss to Hillsboro

In the bottom of the second inning, after Hillsboro takes a 3-0 lead, Tyler Flores hit an RBI double to the right field line that scores Luis Toribio and cuts the Hillsboro lead to 3-1.

Two batters later, Jeff Houghtby hits into a groundout to the shortstop that allows Brandon Martorano and cuts the Hillsboro lead some more to 3-2.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, after Hillsboro takes a 6-2 lead, Harrison Freed hits a solo home run over the wall in right field to cut the deficit to 6-3.

This is the first time the Volcanoes have gone to the playoffs since 2015. Thank you to the Volcanoes organization, team, and community for making this amazing season possible.

