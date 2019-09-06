Dust Devils Fall, Deciding Game Three on Friday

The Tri-City Dust Devils (1-1) suffered the 5-1 loss to the Spokane Indians (1-1) on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium in Game Two of the Divisional Round of the Northwest League Playoffs. A spot in the NWL Championship Series will be at stake on Friday night in the decisive game between the division rivals.

Mistakes proved costly for the Dust Devils. Tri-City took an early lead after the team scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. An error and a wild pitch allowed Spokane to tie the game in the top of the fourth. The Indians took the advantage with a four-run top of the sixth inning, which featured a two-run home run by Heriberto Hernandez. The home run from Hernandez was Spokane's only hit in the two innings when the Indians scored all five of their runs.

The Dust Devils will send right-hander Nick Thwaits to the mound. The Indians will counter with Josh Javier. The team that emerges from Friday's winner-take-all matchup will move on to face the Hillsboro Hops in the NWL Championship Series starting on Saturday night.

