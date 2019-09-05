Volcanoes Lose in Walk-Off to Hillsboro 2-1

In the top of the fourth inning, Yorlis Rodriguez hits a solo home run over the left field wall which gives the Volcanoes a 1-0 lead.

Travis Perry threw 5 innings of scoreless relief against the Hops, allowing 3 hits, walking one and striking out 5.

The Volcanoes will look to even the series at 1 game apiece when they play the Hops at Volcanoes Stadium on September 5th. Tickets are available at volcanoesbaseball.com or by calling 503-390-2225.

