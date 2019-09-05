Game Two Tonight at Gesa Stadium

September 5, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





The Dust Devils return home for the second game of the playoffs against the Spokane Indians. Come cheer on YOUR Dust Devils and enjoy Happy Hour from 6:15-7:15pm for $2.50 12-ounce Domestic Beer and $1 12-ounce Coca-Cola products!

Gates open at 6:15 pm with first pitch at 7:15 pm. Tickets for all Dust Devils home games are available to purchase at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office or at www.dustdevilsbaseball.com

The Tri-City Dust Devils topped the Spokane Indians 3-2 in a 12-inning affair at Avista Stadium in the opening game of the Divisional Round of the Northwest League Playoffs. Logan Driscoll drove in what became the winning run with a two-out base hit in the top of the 12th inning.

Spokane rallied after the Dust Devils jumped out to an early lead. Tri-City scored three runs in the top of the third inning to take the advantage. The Indians battled back and tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning after a pinch-hit solo home run from Heriberto Hernandez. After that blast the bullpen buckled down and kept Spokane scoreless over the final five innings.

Left-hander Ethan Elliott will toe the rubber for Tri-City and Spokane will counter with Teodoro Ortega in tonight's game.

