Volcanoes Announce Creation of New Independent Baseball League

The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes have announced the creation of a new Independent Baseball League to begin play this spring at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. The Mavericks Independent Baseball League will feature top level non-drafted and released players who hope to someday reach the Major Leagues.

The 4-Team League will feature the return of the Portland Mavericks, a notorious and iconic team from the 1970's. In addition to the Portland Mavericks, the League will be highlighted with the return of the Salem Senators a historic and legendary team that originally began play in 1940. The Volcanoes and Campesinos de Salem-Keizer, will also become founding members of the new League.

"We have an unique opportunity to bring baseball back the way it used to be," said Volcanoes CEO Mickey Walker. "Kind of like the old glory barnstorming days of baseball - except rather than traveling around the country, all the games will be played at Volcanoes Stadium. Many fans remember the Portland Mavericks with great fondness - this League will have that type of popularity. We'll have open tryouts and select the best players from across the country. This will also provide a place for local athletes to aspire to play someday." said Walker.

The League will begin play on Thursday, May 13th when the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes will be challenged by the Portland Mavericks - game time is set for 6:35pm. Games will be played every Thursday (6:35pm), Friday (6:35pm), Saturday (1:05pm and 6:35pm) and Sunday (1:05pm and 6:35pm) for 16 consecutive weeks concluding Sunday, August 29th, with playoffs to follow. "We're even bringing back afternoon baseball," added Walker. "This will allow even more fans to enjoy the fun." Season tickets and ticket packages are on sale now - please email mavericksleague2021@gmail.com or call 503-390-2225.

"Businesses will have the opportunity to sponsor a team and/or sponsor an individual player(s). Fans will have the real chance to get to know the players as they will be very accessible, sign autographs and will become a part of the community," noted Walker.

Players who would like to be considered for the League and be added to the 'player watch list' should e-mail their information to mavericksleague2021@gmail.com. All other inquiries should be directed to Mickey Walker at m.walker@volcanoesbaseball.com

Additional information about the Mavericks League, the complete Maverick League 2021 Schedule, Managers and Coaches will be announced in the coming weeks. Businesses that would like to have first opportunity to sponsor a team and/or sponsor an individual player(s) should call Mickey Walker at 503-779-3389.

