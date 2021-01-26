2020 Gail and Michael Hause Volunteer of the Year Award: Ray Shum

Since the inception of the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation League, we have been fortunate to have many great volunteers come out to Nat Bailey Stadium and work with children as they learn both baseball and life skills. In memory of two great volunteers and supporters of the foundation, we created the Gail and Michael Hause Volunteer of the Year Award in 2017. Over the past few years, we have presented this award to the volunteer who has gone above and beyond throughout the summer in a ceremony prior to one of our games. Unfortunately, in 2020 we were not able to run our foundation league. However, that did not stop the amazing supporters of the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation from finding ways they could contribute - especially one individual.

For close to a decade, Raymond Shum has been pivotal in raising awareness and funds for the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation. He has made countless donations to our foundation with a couple key goals in mind: help children play baseball and grow as individuals. Raymond came to realize the power of sport and how it can bring communities and people from all backgrounds together when his son started playing baseball. The teamwork and camaraderie that his son experienced had an impact on both him and his son. Seeing those connections and friends that his son made through playing a team sport made Raymond feel that all children should have that opportunity, one he did not have growing up.

Over the years, Raymond has brought many groups out to games as an introduction to the Canadians and to our foundation. On occasion, he has used these as mini fundraisers for the foundation and to give back to the community that he loves. In one instance, he was instrumental in getting a large group from Help Change My City out to a game. Most of the youth that came that day had never seen a baseball game before. Through all the donations and groups, Raymond believes in "making baseball a real fun event" for all.

Raymond never stops looking for ways that he can contribute. He believes that "giving back is important and other people can learn from what you do". His passion for the game of baseball, the City of Vancouver, and the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation is truly inspiring. All of us at the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation cannot thank him enough for all his support.

For Raymond's never-ending pursuit to support the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation we can think of no one better to be awarded the 2020 Gail and Michael Hause Volunteer of the Year Award. Raymond, thank you for all you do for the foundation, the Canadians, and our community.

