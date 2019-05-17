Volcanoes Announce a New Radio Partnership, Games Return to 1430 KYKN

May 17, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





Keizer, Oregon - At their Winter Sports Banquet on the 7th of February, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes made a big announcement about their upcoming 2019 season. During his speech at the Banquet Volcanoes' new President of Business Operations, Mitche Graf, announced that the Volcanoes have entered a new multi-year radio partnership with 1430 KYKN, returning the Volcanoes' games to the station after more than a decade absence.

KYKN was the flagship station of the Volcanoes for their 1997 inaugural season and their partnership continued for 11 seasons through 2007. During those seasons the Volcanoes won 4 Northwest League Championships, including back-to-back Championships in 2006 and 2007. To cap an impressive run, the Volcanoes were named National Minor League Team of the Year in 2007 and posted a Northwest League all-time record with a .750 winning percentage going 57-19 on the season.

"We as a staff are dedicated to bringing the Volcanoes back to their glory days. The franchise has a very impressive and storied history and KYKN was our partner for those successful formulative early years. Bringing KYKN back in the fold, is just one of Many moves this off-season to excite and re-energize our terrific fan base," said Graf.

The Agreement is three years running through 2021. "We could not be happier to once again be involved with the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes," said KYKN's owner Mike Frith. "In the beginning the Volcanoes were a bit of a gamble - not knowing what the franchise would become. However, after 22 years in the community, they have entrenched the Volcanoes' brand throughout the area and have cemented their legacy with their good works, commitment of time, money, resources and has created overall goodwill throughout the region. These are all attributes that we at KYKN are proud to be associated with," concluded Frith.

Volcanoes' co-owner Jerry Walker added, "We could not be more excited to return to KYKN. Mike and his staff are first-class all the way. This partnership will be a benefit to all involved especially our fans and marketing partners. The meaning of this cannot be overstated. Everyone will know the Volcanoes along with KYKN Are Back!"

The new partnership with KYKN will provide Volcanoes' fans an opportunity to save $$ through their affiliate Half Price Oregon. Many offers from local businesses all at Half Price or more! Sign up for FREE now at halfpriceoregon.com

Only a little over 4 months until Opening Night. The season kicks off at home on Friday, June 14th. Tickets are on sale now; give us a call at (503) 390-2225, or come on down to the Stadium box office!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.