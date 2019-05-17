TicketBash Still on as Scheduled, Starts Today at 10 AM

SPOKANE, Wash. - Today is the day! TicketBash is still on as scheduled! Come to Avista Stadium from 10 AM to 6 PM for TicketBash presented by TicketsWest, 93.7 The Mountain, and 103.5 The Game. It's your first chance to pick up all full and mini-season ticket packages and purchase single game tickets.

The day kicks off at 10:00 AM when fans can pick up full and mini-season ticket packages or secure single game tickets from the Indians Ticket Office. Single game tickets will also be available for purchase over the phone until 6:00 PM at 509-343-OTTO (6886). Tickets can also be purchase anytime online at TicketsWest.com.

Complimentary hot dogs and Pepsi products are available for fans during TicketBash from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Plus, we'll have games, mascot appearances, and giveaways throughout the day. Those giveaways include game-worn jerseys being raffled off every hour and one lucky fan will win tickets to see Carrie Underwood at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday, May 22nd courtesy of 93.7 The Mountain.

TicketBash is also a great day to stock up on gear for the upcoming season with 19% off in-store purchases at the Team Store (excludes Redband merchandise) all-day long.

Fans are encouraged to park in the west parking lot of Avista Stadium as the main lot will be occupied with the Spokane RV Expo.

For more information about TicketBash or to purchase mini season tickets, call the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or e-mail tickets@spokaneindians.com.

