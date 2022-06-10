Viñeros Victorious over Vancouver

June 10, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







Clutch hitting powered the Tri-City Dust Devils (23-27) to a 7-5 win over the Vancouver Canadians (24-26) Thursday night at Gesa Stadium.

Playing as the Viñeros de Tri-City the home side grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the 1st inning, when Steven Rivas sent a two-out RBI single to center field that scored Jose Guzman.

The Viñeros added four more in the 2nd inning, after Vancouver tied the game in the top of the frame. Jordyn Adams doubled down the left field line to score both Straton Podaras and Christian Molfetta, pushing the Tri-City lead to 3-1. An error on a Guzman bunt single scored Adams and Osmy Gregorio doubled to right field to plate Guzman, who went 2-2 and scored three runs on the night, for a 5-1 Viñeros lead.

The Viñeros scored all five runs off Yosver Zulueta (0-2), who had shut down Tri-City in his High-A debut for Vancouver in May.

Vancouver scored once in the 5th inning to get a run back at 5-2, but Kyle Molnar (1-0) put out the fire in relief of Robinson Piña. Tri-City then got another big hit from Rivas in the 7th inning. The Viñeros right fielder poked a pitch the opposite way, dropping it inside the left field line for a two-run double that scored Guzman and Kyren Paris for a 7-2 advantage.

The Canadians made it interesting in the 8th, with Mack Mueller and Steward Berroa hitting home runs in a 3-run inning to get within 7-5. Vancouver would then get the potential tying run to the plate in the 9th, but Dakota Donovan induced an around-the-horn double play to close out the game and finish his second save of 2022.

Tri-City and Vancouver meet up for a Family Feast Night Friday doubleheader at Gesa Stadium, with first pitch for Game 1 at 4:00 p.m. and one ticket good for both games. Throughout the night fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and $1 bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches and 12 oz. Coca-Cola products.

A couple of southpaws face off in Game 1, with Jose Salvador making his High-A debut for the Dust Devils. Ricky Tiedemann will start for Vancouver, with Game 2 to follow 45 minutes after Game 1. Lefty Naswell Paulino is scheduled to start for the Canadians, with the Dust Devils' Game 2 starter to be announced.

Coverage of the doubleheader begins with the King Beverage Budweiser Pregame Show at 3:45 p.m., with the broadcast available at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tickets for the doubleheader, the rest of the Canadians series and all games are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

Dust Devils Baseball... "It Will Blow You Away!"

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.