Visit Beloit & Beloit Memorial to Host Beloit Baseball Classic at ABC Supply Stadium

Beloit, Wisc. - High school baseball is back in action at ABC Supply Stadium on Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2 for the Beloit Baseball Classic, powered by Visit Beloit. These games are open to the public and tickets are just $5 with classic concessions available for purchase both days. No outside food or beverage is permitted.

The hometown Beloit Memorial Purple Knights play at 3:00 PM on Friday, against Johnson Creek, and then again at 11:00 AM, Saturday, against Burlington. After losing to Janesville Craig in the playoffs last season, the Knights look to start 2022 on the right foot playing in their backyard at ABC Supply Stadium.

The full schedule of games is as follows:

Friday, April 1

Beloit Memorial versus Johnson Creek - 3:00 PM

Edgerton versus Brodhead - 5:00 PM

Saturday, April 2

McHenry versus Janesville Parker - 9:00 AM

Beloit Memorial versus Burlington - 11:00 AM

Deerfield versus Clinton - 1:00 PM

East Troy versus Rockford Auburn - 3:00 PM

For more information and to purchase tickets visit SkyCarp.com.

