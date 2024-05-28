Vipers to Host Nike Basketball Camp

May 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers have joined forces with US Sports Camps and the Vipers Jr. Academy to host the first of two "Nike Basketball Camps" on June 25-28 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. CT.

This Co-Ed camp will take place at the DHR Sports Wellness Center/Vipers Practice Facility located at 315 E. Palm Drive and will host children between the ages of 7-16.

The "Nike Basketball Camp" is designed to provide campers with the opportunity to refine and develop their basketball skills. Vipers Jr. Academy coaches and Vipers Center Ray Spalding will be onsite to help participants enhance their skills in different positions on the court through drills. The drills will help advance the ball handling skills, dribbling, passing, ball control and footwork of the campers.

Participants will receive a Nike Basketball Camp T-Shirt, Vipers giveaway items, informational sessions from guest speakers and so much more.

Registration is based on a first-come-first-serve basis. Spots are limited. For more information on the "Nike Basketball Camp", please contact Vipers Vice President Mario Rodriguez via email [email protected] .

