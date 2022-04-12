Villar bashes 3rd homer in River Cats' slugfest defeat

April 12, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Reno, Nev. - Errors and home runs proved to be the downfall for the Sacramento River Cats (4-3), as they dropped their first road game of the 2022 season to the Reno Aces (4-3).

The River Cats surrendered four home runs and committed two errors (resulting in two unearned runs) in the 11-4 defeat.

After a fourth-inning grand slam from Reno second baseman Camden Duzenack put Sacramento down 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth, the River Cats stormed back in the top of the fifth.

Shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa plated the River Cats' first run with an RBI single for the second-straight game.

After center fielder Luis González bunted for a hit, first baseman David Villar launched his third home run of the season to tie the game at four. Villar now has 10 RBIs through six games.

The game did not stay tied for long, however, as three runs in the bottom of the fifth, one in the sixth, one in the seventh, and two in the eighth gave Reno an insurmountable 11-4 lead.

The Giants' No. 26 prospect on MLB Pipeline, righty Sean Hjelle (0-0, 0.00) looks to end the River Cats' three-game skid. He'll take on Reno lefty Tommy Henry (0-0, 6.75) on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer struck out five while allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in his 4.0-inning start.

Sacramento right fielder Austin Dean had two doubles and a run to highlight his 2-for-4 day.

Reno first baseman Matt Davidson went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.