Tonight's Salt Lake Bees Game Postponed

April 12, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees home opener against the Las Vegas Aviators has been postponed due to snow on the field. The two teams will make the game up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 13 beginning at 4:05 p.m. Tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed for a future Sunday-Thursday non-fireworks Bees home game at Smith's Ballpark. Tickets for Wednesday's game are good for both games of the doubleheader.

