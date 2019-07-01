Vigil, Aiello to Jacksonville, Mahoney to New Orleans, Nieto to Jupiter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a series of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Chattanooga Lookouts at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Catcher Rodrigo Vigil has been transferred from Triple-A New Orleans to Jacksonville. Vigil caught 15 games for the Baby Cakes, hitting .150 (6-for-40) with two runs batted in. Vigil started the season with Jacksonville, hitting .220 with a home run and sis RBI in 27 games for the Jumbo Shrimp.

In a corresponding move, catcher Adrian Nieto has been transferred from Jacksonville to High-A Jupiter. Nieto caught three games for Jacksonville, hitting .200 with a home run and two runs batted in.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Kolton Mahoney has been transferred from Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans. Mahoney has pitched in 19 games and made one start for the Jumbo Shrimp, going 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA with one save.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Vincenzo Aiello has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Aiello pitched in 22 games for the Hammerheads going 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA with one save. Aiello was selected by the Marlins in the 28th round of the 2017 draft out of Oklahoma, and this is the first call-up to the Double-A level in his career.

Jacksonville hosts Chattanooga in Monday's 7:05 p.m. contest from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Jorge Guzman (4-7, 3.87 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against LHP Packy Naughton (3-4, 3.72 ERA).

All Monday home games mean VyStar Credit Union members can get a buy-one, get-one-free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. On a VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home Monday, Feeding Northeast Florida will raise funds through ticket sales and the Launch-A-Ball promotion. In addition, every Monday game features half-price Yuengling 16 oz. cans ($3).

