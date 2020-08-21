Victory Field to Host Watch Party for Game 4 of Indiana Pacers-Miami Heat Playoff Series

INDIANAPOLIS - The 2020 NBA Playoffs are coming to the corner of West & Maryland from afar on Monday, Aug. 24, as the Indiana Pacers clash with the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their first-round series. The game will air live on Victory Field's right field video board, with gates opening at 5:30 PM before the contest tips off at 6:30 PM. Limited tickets are available, and proceeds from the watch party will benefit youth programs supported by Indiana Sports Corp.

"Victory Field has always been a gathering place for family and friends through the game of baseball. While 2020 has been a challenging year, it has given our organization unique opportunities to create and host memorable experiences at the ballpark," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President & General Manager. "Thanks to our partnership with Indiana Sports Corp, we can rally together to support the next generation of Hoosiers and our hometown Pacers, who hope to bring a crucial Game 4 victory back to the Circle City."

Tickets in the lower seating bowl are just $10, and premium seating is also available in the new Elements Financial Club for $25 per ticket. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at IndyIndians.com/Pacers. Questions can be directed to [emailÂ protected].

"This is a safe and fun way for everyone to gather and cheer on our Pacers while also raising some charitable dollars to support youth sports programs in our community," said Ryan Vaughn, Indiana Sports Corp President. "This viewing party is another powerful example of the partnerships and collaboration that exist in Indy."

"While we miss the energy and passion our Pacers fans bring to the Fieldhouse, especially during the playoffs, giving folks the chance to safely cheer on the team at iconic Victory Field is truly the next best thing," said Rick Fuson, Pacers Sports & Entertainment President & COO. "What a partnership, and what an opportunity for our fans! Our players and staff feel the love and support of our city, so I look forward to seeing everyone out at the ballpark for some Pacers playoff action!"

Spectators can park for $5 in the Victory Field parking lot, where cash is the only accepted form of payment. Concessions will also be open, where credit and debit cards are the only accepted forms of payment.

