Victory at DC Extends Carolina Ascent FC's Undefeated Streak to 10 Matches

November 3, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







WASHINGTON - Carolina Ascent Football Club earned another road win, 0-1, on Sunday afternoon against DC Power FC at Audi Field. Carolina Ascent FC returns home to American Legion Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m. against Spokane Zephyr FC.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Carolina Ascent held a majority of the possession in the opening 20 minutes but were still searching for a shot on target until a penalty kick in the 20th minute was scored by #21 Renée Guion.

The visitors earned a free kick outside the penalty area due to a handball by DC. On Guion's ensuing cross, Power FC was called for another handball, this time resulting in a penalty kick. Guion placed her shot in the left corner of the net as the goalkeeper went the other direction.

After earning the first penalty kick in club history, the Carolina Ascent also conceded the club's first penalty kick on the other end of the pitch. In the 29th minute, #7 Mariah Lee stepped up and hit the crossbar from the spot, keeping Carolina in the lead.

A dangerous through-ball almost put DC in on goal in the 36th minute, but #4 Vicky Bruce slid in front of the shot to block it. Carolina flipped the field on the attack with a cross from #5 Jaydah Bedoya picking out #10 Rylee Baisden whose sliding attempt was barely blocked out of bounds.

Halftime: DC Power FC 0, Carolina Ascent FC 1.

Power FC logged a few chances on offense in the opening minutes of the second half, but none were accurate enough to challenge #1 Meagan McClelland. On a counterattack by DC in the 73rd minute, #7 Jill Aguilera sprinted back from past midfield to clear the ball out from under #5 Jorian Baucom's feet.

Carolina responded with a quick counterattack against DC as Baisden had a clear look at goal, but her shot went just wide of the right post.

The Carolina Ascent defense held on against Power FC's final attempts to tie the score. In the dying moments of stoppage time, McClelland made a huge save at the top of the penalty area to keep a clean sheet.

Fulltime: DC Power FC 0, Carolina Ascent FC 1.

NOTABLES:

Carolina Ascent FC extended its unbeaten streak to 10 matches this season.

#1 Meagan McClelland earned her league-leading fifth clean sheet.

#21 Renée Guion scored the first penalty kick in Carolina Ascent FC history. This was her second goal of the season.

Carolina Ascent also conceded its first penalty kick in club history, but the kick itself was not scored by DC.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole

On getting another win on the road

"You have to come into other people's stadiums and get it done and win games. I don't know if we were at our best today, but we certainly were at our competitive best. You have to be gritty and tough. Credit to our team, they showed a lot of resiliency on the road against a team that is in form. I'm really proud of the players."

On forcing DC into offside positions

"It's partly the defensive line and partly pressure on the ball. We know that they are dangerous, have pace and power, and are very good in attacking transitions. We gave them too many opportunities with turnovers. There were some plays that could have been better, but we managed to get pressure on the ball which in turn helped us to hold a compact shape and high line. "

On returning home next weekend

"We can't wait to come home next week against Spokane. Spokane is another team that is on the ascendency, playing better and better each week. We love our fans and can't wait to see them next week."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

Carolina Ascent FC hosts Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from November 3, 2024

Victory at DC Extends Carolina Ascent FC's Undefeated Streak to 10 Matches - Carolina Ascent FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.