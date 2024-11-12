Vicky Sunohara Joins Toronto Sceptres as Coach Consultant

November 12, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

(Toronto, ON) - Recent Canada Sports Hall of Fame inductee Vicky Sunohara has joined the Toronto Sceptres' Hockey Operations as Coach Consultant. While working with the Sceptres, Sunohara will continue in her role as Head Coach of the University of Toronto Varsity Blues Women's Hockey Team.

Sunohara has been hired to provide expert insights and guidance to the coaching staff on a variety of game situations, contributing her experience to help inform strategic decisions and enhance team performance. After the conclusion of the U Sports season, Sunohara will take on a more hands-on role.

"There are very few people who are as passionate about the game as Vicky Sunohara," explains General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "A legendary player who led by example on a daily basis. Vicky has not only shown her talent in our game as an athlete, but has also brought her knowledge to build a successful coaching career. We are thrilled to have Vicky join our Sceptres family, not only for the knowledge and experience she will bring to our team, but also for her character and leadership. This is a great addition for our entire organization."

"It is such an incredible honour to be a part of this amazing group of inspiring athletes and staff. I am both humbled and excited to join the Toronto Sceptres to work with and learn from some of the best people in the game, while continuing as Head Coach of the University of Toronto Varsity Blues," shares Vicky Sunohara. "This opportunity means so much to me, I can't wait to support the coaches and athletes in any way I can to help continue the success of this group in Year Two of the PWHL."

In addition to her legendary on-ice accolades, Sunohara has received recognition for her coaching excellence, receiving three consecutive Ontario University Athletics (OUA) and U Sports Coach of the Year awards in addition to being named the OUA Female Coach of the Year across all sports for the 2019-20 season. She has also been a member of several Hockey Canada coaching staffs, including being named as Head Coach of the U18 Women's Team for the 2025 tournament.

Sunohara has made her mark on and off the ice. As a women's hockey pioneer, she was a member of eight World Championship teams for Team Canada, including the first IIHF sanctioned event in 1990 where Canada took gold. She went on to add six more gold medals (1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2007), bringing her World Championship collection to a total of seven golds, along with a silver medal from 2005. At the Olympic Winter Games, Sunohara was once again part of a history-making roster, participating in the first Games to feature the women's hockey tournament, in 1998, where Canada took silver. She would then win gold at both the 2002 and 2006 Games.

Collegiately, she split her time between Northeastern University and the University of Toronto. After graduating, Sunohara spent five seasons in the Central Ontario Women's Hockey League (COWHL), before joining the Brampton Thunder of the original NWHL, where she served as captain for all ten years with the team. When the NWHL folded and the CWHL was born, she led the team to the first league championship.

Retiring from play after the 2008-09 season, Sunohara moved to the front office at The Hill Academy. She turned to coaching in 2011-12, returning to the University of Toronto's Varsity Blues where she has remained as Head Coach ever since, having previously served as an assistant in the 2004-05 season. Throughout her time as Head Coach at the University, the Varsity Blues have secured two OUA McCaw Cup titles (2019-20, 2022-23).

