PWHL Launches New Media Venture, Taps Tessa Bonhomme and Julia Tocheri to be Leading Voices

November 12, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is launching a new media venture -- PWHL Media House -- designed to expand the conversation and content around women's hockey and highlight women's hockey players of all generations like never before.

As part of PWHL Media House, the PWHL has acquired the Jocks in Jills podcast and brought talent in-house to play an integral role in the growth of the new media venture. With co-hosts Tessa Bonhomme and Julia Tocheri remaining at the helm, Jocks in Jills will now have expanded resources and support, enabling them to provide fans with unparalleled access.

"We're excited to bring the Jocks in Jills podcast into the PWHL Media House and further invest in two of the most clever, authentic voices in the game," said Jayne Bussman-Wise, PWHL Vice President, Growth, Strategy & New Ventures. "The launch of the PWHL Media House marks a new chapter in our commitment to women's sports media, focused on delivering top-quality content to our incredible fans."

Following its successful debut season, Jocks in Jills returns for Season Two with exciting new content and expanded features. Bonhomme and Tocheri will now release two episodes each week--Tuesdays and Fridays-- utilizing their access and showcasing not only the biggest stars in women's hockey but also up-and-coming talent, offering insights into the past, current and next generation of PWHL stars. In addition to the podcast, Tessa and Julia will appear in all six markets this season, engaging with fans and creating content. They will also continue to serve as hosts at special PWHL events.

"As someone who began playing hockey as a young kid, working for the PWHL feels like such a meaningful and impactful opportunity," said Bonhomme. "Watching the league's inaugural season last year was inspiring beyond words, and it sparked something in me- I knew I had to be part of this league in some way. Joining the PWHL now feels like a full-circle moment, and I'm incredibly proud to help provide a great platform for the current stars of the game to showcase their talent and reach fans everywhere."

"I'm over-the-moon excited to join the PWHL," said Tocheri. "Getting a front row seat to the history and success of Season One was a thrill, and I'm still pinching myself that I get to focus on this full time now. It's pretty unbelievable that young people can not only dream about playing in the league as a viable future career, but also covering it. The PWHL is full to the brim with amazing stories and personalities that we can't wait to share."

The first episode of season two of Jocks in Jills is available now, with special guest Abbey Murphey, an Olympic Silver Medalist with Team USA and PWHL draft prospect currently playing at The University of Minnesota. The episode will also see Bohnomme and Tocheri break down the newly released PWHL jersey designs, as they cover the latest happenings in women's hockey. Fans can tune-in on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever listeners get their podcasts.

Bonhomme, an Olympic and multi-time World Championship gold medalist with Team Canada and a prominent broadcaster with TSN, brings an unparalleled level of expertise and leadership both on and off the ice. Most recently she served as a reporter and anchor for SPORTSCENTRE from 2014-2024, Canada's most-watched sports news and information show. A native of Sudbury, ON, her broadcasting resume also includes time with Leafs TV and GolfTV Canada. Bonhomme has also provided coverage of women's hockey, including IIHF World Championship tournaments, the Rivalry Series, and the inaugural season of the PWHL.

Tocheri, with her strong background in sports media and digital content creation, will bring a fresh perspective to the PWHL's digital storytelling efforts. Her career launched after university when she joined TSN's BarDown team, where she created digital content, hosted live events, and provided coverage of the CHL and Memorial Cup for TSN. She also covered PWHL and International Women's Hockey for TSN. Tocheri quickly established herself in Canadian sports media, notably as the co-host of Leafs Lunch on TSN 1050 from 2021-2023, making her one of the few women in the Canada to anchor a position in all-sports radio. Raised in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Julia is known for bringing fresh insights and a lifetime immersed in hockey culture to her coverage.

About Jocks in Jills

Jocks in Jills has garnered a devoted following within the women's hockey community and has consistently ranked in Canada's Top 10 Hockey Podcasts, making it the only women's hockey-focused and all women-hosted podcast to achieve this milestone. It also charted as high as the Top 20 Hockey Podcasts in the USA. Jocks in Jills offers exclusive insights from the sport's biggest names. Past episodes have featured prominent guests such as PWHL stars Natalie Spooner and Taylor Heise, as well as legends Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Cami Granato, Jayna Hefford, and Cheryl Pounder.

Since launching in January, the podcast has seen a tremendous response, garnering an astounding 10.82% engagement rate on Instagram, 1.3 million views on TikTok, over 50,000 YouTube views, and more than 600,000 impressions.

Fans can tune-in to Jocks in Jills on major platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever listeners get their podcasts.

