Vibes Sweep Away Mustangs in Double Header

August 22, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Billings, MT - The Rocky Mountain Vibes sweep the Billings Mustangs on a gusty Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park.

For the second straight day, the Vibes and Mustangs had to go to a knockout round in game one. Manny Olloque was the star of the show again, as he slugged three home runs to defeat Christian Sepulveda in the first knockout round.

In game two, the home runs continued. The Vibes slugged four total en route to an 11-6 victory. Sergio Macias had two of those and opened up the scoring with a two-run home run the top of the second inning. Billings got a run back on an RBI groundout from Marcus Skundrich to cut the deficit in half.

In the the third inning, the Vibes collected two more home runs with a solo-blast from Aldo Buendia, his first of the season, and another Sergio Macias two-run home run to left field. Manny Olloque would also double home Brandon Perez to cap off a four run third inning. The Vibes opened up their biggest lead 6-1.

Christian Sepulveda fired back with a two-run home run in the bottom of the the third inning.

Mustangs starter Gaylon Viney was tagged for six runs across 2 2/3 innings. Marco Becerril came in for relief and fired a scoreless three innings. The scoreline stayed the same until the final inning.

After Kollin Stone got the first two outs, the next four men reached before Mike Annone slugged a grand slam to bring home the victory for the Vibes 11-6.

It's just the fourth time this season the Vibes have won back-to-back games. The Mustangs have now dropped eight of their last nine.

The Mustangs (35-44/17-14) and the Vibes face off in another double header tomorrow starting at 5:05 PM. Don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 4:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

