Vibes Snap Six-Game Losing Streak against the Hawks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. The Rocky Mountain Vibes held on to top the Boise Hawks, 7-4. The Vibes secured their first victory since returning for this UCHealth Park homestand.

Kevin Dickey got the start for the Vibes against one of the Pioneer League best pitchers, Ryley Widell.

Widell's 2.08 ERA coming into the day didn't phase the Vibes one bit.

Ethan Lopez came around to score on a fielder's choice putting the Vibes on the board first in the bottom of inning number one.

From there it was all Kevin Dickey. The lefty pitched a gem, holding the Hawks hitless until the third.

Boise is a team that rarely struggles at the plate. The night before the Hawks put up 19 runs in a dominating performance. Tonight they didn't score until the seventh.

The Vibes on the other hand steadily built the lead. Nick Michaels knocked in a run to increase the lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth. Then Casey Petersen would get in on the action with a solo home run in the fifth, his second of the year.

Kevin Dickey would be pulled in the seven inning in favor of Chris Macca. Dickey's final line would read 6.0 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 5 BB, 5 SO, earning him the Whataburger player of the game.

Once Dickey and Widell were replaced both offenses came to life.

The Hawks put a run on the board in the top of the seventh to narrow the gap, but the Vibes responded right back. Rocky Mountain put up four runs in the bottom of the frame to extend the lead to 7-1.

Boise came back with three runs of its own in the top of the eighth once again making the game competitive.

With a 7-4 lead in the top of the ninth the Vibes called on Alexis Cendano to get the job done. Cedano would put out the side to seal the deal on the first Vibes victory in seven games.

The final game of the UCHealth Park homestand is tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. The first series between the Hawks and the Vibes will be decided then.

