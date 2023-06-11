Guenther's Four Hit, Two RBI Night Aids PaddleHeads in Victory

After picking up five wins in six games against the Great Falls Voyagers, the Missoula PaddleHeads improve to a 13 and 5 record, cementing their first place standing in the Northern Division. The PaddleHeads welcome the second-place Glacier Range Riders to Ogren Park Allegiance Field on Tuesday for the first three contests of a playoff preview six-game series between the two winningest teams in the PBL.

Lightning and rain rolled into the park after seven complete innings of baseball. The result was a seven to three PaddleHeads victory, recorded as a complete game.

The PaddleHeads struck first by way of a solo homerun from first baseman Jake Guenther. Guenther, who currently posts a 0.370 batting average, went four-for-four at the plate and recorded two RBIs and two runs.

Second baseman McClain O'Connor added two more RBIs with a double and a walk in four plate appearances.

Third baseman Dondrei Hubbard provided steady offense with three hits including a double and an RBI.

Shortstop Kamron Willman added another multi-hit game with two hits and a walk in four plate appearances.

Willman's offensive performance brought one runner across the plate.

Starting pitcher Connor Schultz threw three innings. Schultz allowed two hits and two unearned runs. Mark Timmins continued to be effective out of the bullpen, pitching four complete innings. Timmins allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out three batters.

The PaddleHeads look to extend their five-game winning streak on Tuesday in a playoff-caliber matchup. Next week's three home games feature Family Feast Night, Woof Wednesday, and Thursday's Pride Night celebration. The PaddleHeads will be dressed for the occasion in specialty Pride jerseys, available for auction post-game.

