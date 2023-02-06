Vibes Re-Sign Ethan Lopez

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes re-signed INF Ethan Lopez to a contract for the 2023 season. He returns for his third season in Colorado Springs.

Lopez, a 2018 graduate of the University of Hawaii, played in parts of two seasons with the Vibes in 2021 and 2022. Last season in 64 games, Lopez hit a scorching .336 AVG with 10 HR and 48 RBI to go along with a record-setting 8 triples.

"We are incredibly excited to have Ethan back on the squad for the upcoming season. He provided some of the biggest moments for the club last year, including single-handedly winning two Knock-Out Rounds.

Having his leadership in the clubhouse is huge for us in our quest for a title in 2023."

- Tyler Petersen, Rocky Mountain Vibes Director of Baseball Operations

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27.

