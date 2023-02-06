PaddleHeads Host Family Applications Are Now Open

February 6, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads Adopt-A-PaddleHead program is now accepting applications for 2023 host families. Host families are a crucial part of the journey for professional baseball players starting their climb to the big leagues. They provide a home away from home, which is especially important for players who are away from their families for an extended period of time.

Missoula PaddleHeads Manager, Michael Schlact, recognizes the importance of the program:

"Being a host family is like joining the PaddleHeads family and the player's family all in one! Many players wouldn't be able to pursue their dream of becoming a professional baseball player without a host family, as it's nearly impossible to find suitable housing on short notice with a short lease."

Hitting coach Jeff Lyle also spoke about the program:

"Having a host family sets players up for success in multiple ways. The host family eliminates a lot of pressure by providing housing and support with other off-field matters. Quality host families like ours allow the players to stay focused on their on-field job with minimal stress."

The players understand the importance of the program, but also take responsibility for keeping their living space clean within the host home. 2022 Pioneer League All-Star Cameron Thompson said:

"Host families help provide a home away from home. They can make a long season feel short and create relationships that can last a lifetime."

"Staying with a host family is a special and invaluable part of being a PaddleHead. I am so thankful for my host family's generosity in welcoming me into their hearts and home. They became my home and family away from home, and their beloved pets became my beloved summer pets. I strove to help as much as I could, and got to be a mentor and role model to their two great kids. I was happy to celebrate PaddleHeads' successes with them too, because I truly felt that as a PaddleHeads host family, our triumphs were theirs as well." - Patrick Chung, 2022 PaddleHeads infielder on the host family experience in Missoula.

2022 Missoula PaddleHeads pitcher Cody Thompson also shared his thoughts on how host families impact success on the field:

"Our host families are a big part of our success on the field. They provide us with encouragement, consistency, and a supportive environment during the chaos of a professional baseball season. They keep us grounded and allow us to be ourselves." Contact: Wesley Harton, Marketing & Creative Content Mgr. | 406.543.3300 | wharton@gopaddleheads.com

If your family is interested in becoming a host family, please reach out to Dawna Kulaski at dkulaski@gopaddleheads.com or call the PaddleHeads Post at 406.543.3300 for more information.

Don't miss the Missoula PaddleHeads Opening Day on May 30th! Season tickets are on sale now at https://bit.ly/PHSznTix or by calling 406-543-3300. Follow the team on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com for updates on the franchise.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 6, 2023

PaddleHeads Host Family Applications Are Now Open - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.