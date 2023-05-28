Vibes Fall to Owlz in Series Finale

May 28, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes faced off with the Northern Colorado Owlz for the fifth straight game today, just one day after opening day. A stellar outing from Owlz starter Austin Schneider and some cold Vibes bats led to a 5-3 loss, Rocky Mountain's third on the young season.

Starting on the mound for the Vibes was Kevin Dickey making his season debut. The lefty started off rough on the mound, surrendering two runs on a Jackson Coutts single in the top of the first.

From there Dickey and Schneider would go back and forth with solid half-inning after solid half-inning. After recording an out in the top of the second, Dickey would go on to sit down the next eight batters. Five of those eight came by way of the strikeout.

Just as Dickey's momentum reached its peak a Jacob Barfield two out dropped ball in foul territory kept Estavan De La O's at bat alive. De la O would go on to walk ending the Texas native's streak.

Dickey was then pulled from the ballgame in the top of the sixth in favor of Michael Byrne. However, Byrne's time wouldn't last very long. After walking the first three batters he faced Byrne was then pulled from the game with the bases loaded. In his place came Adam Moraga who immediately recorded a much needed double play which scored one run. The reliever then gave up two singles, one to Dakota Popham pushing the game to 4-1 and then a base knock to Dave Matthews which extended the Owlz lead to 5-1.

On the other side of the equation Austin Schnider continued to deal up until the seventh inning. The right-hander would last until the seventh inning putting up a final line of six inning pitched, three hits, and two runs allowed. Schnider also walked just one batter and recorded six strikeouts, securing the pitching win in the process.

Schnider's replacement Cory Wills would pitch a scoreless inning before being replaced himself. Carter Linton came on in the bottom of the eighth and struggled immediately. Casey Petersen led off the frame with a triple. Linton then walked Dusty Stroup and hit Edmond Americaan to load the bases for Rocky Mountain.

In a high leverage situation, no outs, bases loaded, down four, Brady West was lifted for power hitter Brandon Trammell. As voice of the Vibes Tyler Petersen put it "He's in to hit a grand slam." Tramell wouldn't drive in four runs but his huge 2 RBI single would not only narrow the gap to two but also earn him the Whataburger player of the game.

After a scoreless top of the ninth pitch by Jackson Cunningham the top of the order was due up for the last chance for Rocky Mountain. A Milton Smith lead off single got the party started. However, it would prove to be in vain as a Nick Micahels fly out led to a Casey Petersen double play to end the game at 5-3.

The Vibes are back in action Tuesday, May 30th when they take on the Missoula Paddleheads. That game marks the first game of a six game road stretch in Montana.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.