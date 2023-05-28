PaddleHeads Split Double-Header Sunday Opposite Mustangs

Billings MT - For the second time this week, the Missoula PaddleHeads would square off with the Billings Mustangs in a double-header to wrap up a six-game slate on Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park. The two teams split a double-header that was played on Thursday evening after Wednesday night's game was postponed. After more rain played a factor Saturday night, the 2 sides would once again play in a twin bill to wrap up the series Sunday. Both teams entered the day looking for a series win with a sweep of the double-header. However, in 2 games that played out much differently, both teams would find the win column after the dust settled.

The PaddleHeads offense enjoyed the most success they have all season in Game 1 Sunday collecting a season high in hits, and runs en route to a 10-4 victory. Game 2 would prove to be a stark contrast as the Billings staff would hold Missoula's offense to only a pair of hits in a 2-1 defeat. The PaddleHeads would see the tying run make it to 3rd base in the 9th inning but would untimely see that chance come up short. As a result, the PaddleHeads would split the double-header and 6 game slate to close their opening week of action.

Missoula's offense would roll in Game 1 tallying 10 runs on 14 hits to set the tone. The PaddleHeads would see contributions up and down the lineup as 5 players finished with at least 2 hits in the contest. Missoula would get the offense in gear from the start, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first. Patrick Chung would score on a single from Jayson Newman to open the scoring before Keaton Greenwalt came home on a sacrifice fly from Jake Guenther. Newman, and Greenwalt both tallied 3 hits in the win with Newman finishing 3-for-4 and Greenwalt finishing 3-for-5. Chung also chipped in with a 2-for-3 effort and Guenther was 1-for-4.

The PaddleHeads would extend the lead in the second, scoring 2 more runs in the frame. After Kameron Willman scored on a balk, McClain O'Conner raced home on a sacrifice fly to make the score 4-1. Willman would finish the day 2-for-4. It would also prove to only be the start of a big day offensively for O'Conner.

The UC-Santa Barbara product would hit the first of 2 home runs of game 1 to extend Missoula's advantage in the 4th making the score 5-1. Later in the 7th, O'Conner would blow the game open with a 3-run blast down the right field line to make the score 10-3. O'Conner would finish the game 3-for-4 with 2 home runs and 4-driven in.

This offensive production would prove to be plenty of support for starter Conner Schultz who earned the win on the hill for Missoula. The Pennsylvania native allowed only 2 runs on 4 hits over 5 innings of work. Despite getting things off to a good start offensively in Game 1, Billings would turn things around in a big way in Game 2.

The Mustangs would grab the early advantage in Game 2 scoring in each of the first 2 innings.

Center Fielder Mikey Edie singled home a run in the 1st to open the scoring before Casey Harford would also single home a run an inning later to make the score 2-0. Edie would finish 1-for-3 and Harford would finish 2-for-4. Despite not finding the scoreboard the rest of the way, Billings would make this lead stand up behind the effort of their starter.

Trevor Jackson would strikeout 5 over 4 '..." innings allowing only 1 run in that span to keep the Mustangs out in front. The PaddleHeads offense would never find much success over the course of the 7-innings tallying only 1 hit over the course of the game.

1 swing in the 5th inning provided the lone spark offensively for Missoula as Thomas DeBonville would hit a solo home run in the frame down the right field line to make the score 2-1. Missoula would never get closer however, allowing Billings to come away with the win.

DeBonville finished the game 1-for-3.

Mark Timmins was outstanding out of the bullpen for the second time this week in a losing effort tossing 4 shutout innings for the PaddleHeads. The second year professional tossed 8 innings of shutout ball against the Mustangs in 2 outings while striking out 10 combined.

The PaddleHeads (3-3) will now return home for the first time this season after completing a 6-game slate opposite the Mustangs (3-3). Missoula will welcome a Southern Division foe to town for the Opening Night festivities as the Rocky Mountain Vibes (2-3) will make the trek to the Garden City. This will mark the first time the Vibes have visited Missoula in this iteration of the Pioneer League.

