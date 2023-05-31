Vibes Drop Series Opener in Missoula

May 31, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







MISSOULA, Mont. The Rocky Mountain Vibes squared off with the Missoula Paddleheads in an offensive showdown on Tuesday. The Paddleheads put on an offensive showcase, besting the Vibes 17-5 on Missoula's opening day.

Rocky Mountain ace Chrsitian Scafidi kicked things off on the mound for the Vibes. On the other side for the Paddleheads was Zach Penrod making his second start of this season. Pitching wouldn't mean much for either side throughout this one as the scoring got underway early. Dusty Stroup's second home run of the season drove in two runs putting the Vibes up 2-0 in the top of the first.

From there Missoula and Rocky Mountain would go back and forth on the score sheet. Sonny Ulliana's two-run home run in the top of the fourth would give the Vibes their second and last lead of the day.

From there, Missoula would go on a wild scoring run. Cam Thompson jump started the Paddleheads offense when he hit a ball towards center field that snuck by a diving Milton Smith Jr. Thompson would come around to score an inside the park home run, igniting Orgen Park. Missoula would proceed to score five more runs in the bottom of the fourth, ending Scafidi's day.

The Vibes would turn to Nathan Draves on the mound who allowed seven runs on 10 hits over two innings.

The Paddleheads put up some impressive individual stat lines during the contest. Keaton Greenwalt would lead the way going three for five with two home runs and seven RBIs. McClain O'Connor would also hit for two home runs while going four for five on the day.

The Vibes are in Missoula for two more games, the next of which takes place tomorrow night at 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.