Comeback Crews Walk-Offs Home Opener

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - You're gonna love the never-say-die attitude of this Glacier Range Riders (3-2) team. Down 8-0 at one point and 12-3 at another, the fans who stuck around for all nine innings were treated to 10 unanswered Glacier runs, two straight four-run innings, and a walk-off win from the bat of Crews Taylor.

Both offenses were strong at the plate as Glacier collected 13 hits and Billings 17 in the high-scoring affair. The Mustangs opened up scoring in the first inning, grabbing three runs, before a five-run third ballooned their lead to 8-0.

The Range Riders broke through in the bottom half of that frame, however, when Dean Miller swatted a ball into right field to push across Ben McConnell. Both Ryan Cash and Gabe Howell found themselves across in the fifth to shrink the deficit to 8-3, but when Billings spotted four in the next half inning, it was the make-or-break time for the boys from the Flathead.

Little by little, they chipped away. First, Ben Fitzgerald launched his third home run of the season over the right field fence. 12-4. An error scored McConnell. 12-5. RBI groundout. 12-6. Two-run single from Kingston Liniak. The score into the eighth sat at 12-8.

After Ryan Cloude pitched his second scoreless inning, the Range Riders kept the train moving in the bottom of the eighth. First, Howell grounded out, scoring professional debutant Matt Clayton. 12-9. Taylor then ripped a double into left center to score Howell. 12-10. Jackson Raper joined the party with an RBI knock, then Liniak tacked on one more, bringing home Miller. All tied at a dozen.

John Natoli walked the first batter in the ninth, but after a strikeout and a 6-4-3 double play, the page was turned to the only inning in the PBL where a team can truly walk it off. Clayton, who was signed to the active roster earlier today, started the frame with a strong at-bat, eventually launching a single into shallow center. To get him into scoring position, Cash dropped down a perfect sac bunt but a muffed reception by the Billings first baseman kept the out total at zero. McConnell then did get thrown out on a sac bunt but moved the winning run in the form of pinch runner Mason Dinesen just 90 feet away at third base. The Mustangs intentionally walked Howell to put the force at home with one out where Taylor stepped up and absolutely obliterated the ball, splintering his bat and giving not enough time for the throw to come home and beat Dinesen. Taylor, in his home debut as a Range Rider, had walked it off.

Natoli was the winning pitcher for Glacier Range Riders. The hurler surrendered zero runs on zero hits over one inning, striking out one and walking one. Lyle Hibbits and Cloude entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Glacier launched one home run on the day. Ben Fitzgerald had a dinger in the sixth inning. The Range Riders totaled 13 hits. Clayton, Raper, Liniak, and Howell each had multiple hits for Glacier Range Riders. Howell, Liniak, Raper, and Clayton all had two hits to lead Glacier Range Riders.

The Range Riders and Mustangs are back at it again Wednesday night to close out May. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM at Glacier Bank Park.

