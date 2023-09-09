Vibes Announce Playoff Schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - After securing their first ever playoff berth on Thursday night, the Vibes will now face off against the Ogden Raptors in the Pioneer League Playoffs Southern Division Series. Their opening game will be at home at UCHealth Park on Monday September 11th at 6:35 PM. The full series schedule is as follows:

Game 1, September 11 - Raptors at Vibes - 6:35 PM in Colorado Springs

Game 2, September 13 - Vibes at Raptors - 6:30 PM in Ogden

Game 3, September 14 - Vibes at Raptors - 6:30 PM in Ogden (IF NECESSARY)

The winner of the three-game series will face off against the winner of the Northern Division Series in a three-game championship series. The schedule for the Championship is as follows:

Game 1, September 16 - North at South - in Southern Division city

Game 2, September 18 - South at North - in Northern Division city

Game 3, September 19 - South at North - in Northern Division city (IF NECESSARY)

Going into the final day of the regular season both Missoula and Billings are alive for a 2nd Half Divisional Crown. If Missoula wins the 2nd Half, then Glacier will take the second playoff spot in the Northern Division as a Wild Card.

Should the Vibes win the series over Ogden the game on September 16 would be a 6:35 PM scheduled start time.

