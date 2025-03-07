Vibe Won Tight Five-Set Match Against Vegas

March 7, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (7-8) secured a five-set victory over the Vegas Thrill (7-8) at Gas South Arena on Friday, March 7. The Vibe dominated the first two sets. However, the third and fourth sets, the Thrill came back to tie the match 2-2. Vibe fought back to win the fifth set 15-13, securing their seventh win on the season.

On an offensive front, the Vibe hit a .293 hitting percentage compared to Thrill's .255. The team posted six service aces against one opponent's ace. Offensively, outside hitter Leah Edmond led all scorers with 25 kills on the match while outside hitter Pia Timmer added 14 kills and hit with an outstanding .419 percent. Middle blocker Khori Louis contributed 11 kills while hitting an impressive .407, securing the best kill percentage in the league. On defense, libero Morgan Hentz dominated the back row with a team-high 18 digs.

The Vibe will play at home again for their next match on Sunday, March 9th, competing against Indy Ignite for the third time this season. The first serve is set for 3 p.m. EST at Gas South Arena. Ticket options for that match and the remainder of the Vibe's 2025 season can be found HERE!

Notes

Both of Atlanta Vibe's outside hitters, Leah Edmond and Pia Timmer, dominated the charts, combining for 39 kills while hitting .240 and .419, respectively.

Middle Blocker Khori Louis leads the PVF in Kill Percentage (.492) and Efficiency (.397) with today's performance.

Libero Morgan Hentz collected 18 digs in the match, continuing to lead the league in digs per set

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.