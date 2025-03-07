Rise Ready for Princess Day, Thirsty Thursday Next Week

March 7, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







Thursday, March 13, 2025 vs. Atlanta Vibe

Thirsty Thursday presented by NÜTRL

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

Thirsty Thursday ($2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs): Enjoy a discount on NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, along with $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last.

Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Rise flag.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Saturday, March 15, 2025 vs. Indy Ignite

Princess Day

Time: Noon at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 11 a.m. for the general public, 10:45 a.m. for season-ticket members)

Princess Day: Princesses and princes from the Olivia Grace & Company will be on hand to take photos on the concourse, interact with fans, and take part in match-day promotions.

Family 4-Pack: Presented by Celsius for every weekend home match, get tickets for your whole family or friend group starting at just $88, plus a $15 food and beverage voucher with each ticket. You'll also receive a coupon to enjoy $2 off the purchase of 3 Celsius beverages at any J&H Family Store after the game. Offer is available here.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of every home match.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all 2025 Grand Rapids Rise home matches may be purchased:

Online through provolleyball.com/grand-rapids-rise-tickets

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday)

By phone at (616) 575-6500

Full and Partial Season Ticket Plans: Our members enjoy an unparalleled package of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences. Whether you're looking to enjoy Rise volleyball with friends and family or business associates, we have a membership plan to fit your needs. More information at provolleyball.com/season-ticket-membership or call (616) 575-6500.

Group Plans: Bring 10 or more people to a Rise match and get ready for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy special pricing, exclusive experiences, and lots of fun. Whether you're organizing a company outing, fundraising event, birthday bash, or entertaining clients, we guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in your group. More information at provolleyball.com/group-tickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Suites and Premium Seats: At the Rise, we offer a wide range of single-match suites and premium seat hospitality rentals that cater to all your needs. Whether you're planning a business function or a special gathering, we have the ideal option just for you.

