Vibe Travel to Omaha for First Game of the 2025 Season

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe have their season opener this Friday, January 10th against Omaha Supernovas. First serve is set for 8:00 p.m. ET, airing nationally on Volley World. Starting on the road, the Vibe face off against the reigning 2024 PVF champions at their home court.

Atlanta goes into the second season being ranked first in the Preseason Coaches Poll, having four first-place finish votes. The Vibe compete against Omaha, ranked third in the preseason polls, away to open the 2025 season. Last season, the Vibe record against Omaha was (3-1). Vibe's new head coach, Kayla Banwarth, will make her debut back in familiar territory. She competed at the University of Nebraska for her collegiate career, now starting her professional coaching career near old stomping grounds.

Taya Beller and Merritt Beason, both players for the Atlanta Vibe, are returning to familiar ground for the season opener in Omaha, where they enjoyed standout collegiate careers. Beller, who competed at Wayne State College, and Beason, a former Nebraska Cornhusker, will be making their return to the region with added motivation. Both players bring a wealth of experience and a competitive edge to the Vibe, and their familiarity with the Omaha crowd adds another layer to the matchup.

Atlanta's match notes are attached to this email. The Vibe will then continue their travel to face off against the Vegas Thrill on Sunday, January 12th. The Vibe will host their home opener on Thursday, January 16th against the Columbus Fury at 7:00 pm ET at Gas South Arena.

