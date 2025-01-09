Valkyries Take Down Mojo in Three

January 9, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

ORLANDO, Fla. - In their home opener, the Orlando Valkyries [1-0] swept San Diego Mojo [0-1] at Addition Financial Arena on Thursday night. Orlando charged ahead early and carried their momentum to the end of the match.

Adora Anae led both teams with 14 kills, as well as registering two blocks and nine digs in the contest. Full statistics for the game can be found here.

SCORE BY SET

1 2 3 Final

Valkyries 25 25 25 3

Mojo 18 18 22 0

Set 1

San Diego opened the match with the first kill by Regan Pittman. It was a back-and-forth affair between both squads until the Valkyries took their first lead of the match (9-8) with an impressive push to the back right corner by Kaz Brown. The Mojo continued to match the Valkyries aggressiveness, as the score was knotted up at 14 apiece. The Valkyries would pull ahead 19-15, with a 5-1 run. Orlando would go on to dominate the set, winning 25-18 off an Adora Anae kill. Brittany Abercrombie and Kaz Brown each tallied four kills in set one.

Set 2

The Valkyries started set two right where they left off, with Courtney Schwan getting the scoring going. As the two teams went back-and-forth most of set two, Orlando would continue to press on the gas pedal, as their lead grew to 18-12. San Diego, looking to create a spark on offense, just couldn't get anything going, as the final of set two repeated set one, with Orlando winning 25-18. Adora Anae led the charge with seven kills in set two.

Set 3

San Diego took advantage of an Orlando service error, jumping out to an early 4-1 lead. The Mojo showed signs of toughness and grit, eagerly determined to claw their way back in the match. However, after taking a 10-9 lead in the third set, Orlando answered quickly, jumping ahead and never looking back as they take match one against the San Diego Mojo 3-0.

The Valkyries are back in action on Saturday, January 11, against Indy Ignite at 7 p.m. ET at Fishers Event Center.

