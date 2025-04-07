Vibe Take on San Diego Tuesday Night

April 7, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (14-8) are on the road on Tuesday, April 8th, to compete against the San Diego Mojo (7-13) in the Viejas Arena. First serve is set for 10:00 p.m. ET, airing on YouTube.

Vibe vs. Mojo

The Vibe face off against the Mojo for the fourth time in the 2025 season. Atlanta's record against San Diego on the season is 3-0, having never lost to the Mojo in franchise history.

The Atlanta Vibe secured their seventh consecutive win on Friday, March 28th, defeating the San Diego Mojo in a thrilling four-set match at the GSU Convocation Center. In front of a season-high crowd of 5,539 fans, the Vibe showcased impressive offensive and defensive play. Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the charge with 20 kills, while outside hitter Pia Timmer added 11 and setter Marlie Monserez contributed five. Opposite hitter Aiko Jones made her mark by leading the team in blocks (four) and aces (three), while libero Morgan Hentz anchored the defense with 20 digs and a 74% positive passing rate in serve receive.

As of April 3rd, Setter Whitney Bower has been placed on injury reserve with a right knee injury and is out for the rest of the 2025 season.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will be on the road for their next matchup at Addition Financial Arena, facing the Orlando Valkyries for the final time this season. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

