Game Preview: Atlanta Vibe at San Diego Mojo: April 8, 2025

April 7, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Game 21: Atlanta Vibe (14-8) at San Diego Mojo (7-13)

San Diego and Atlanta will play for the fourth and final time during the regular season when they meet at Viejas Arena on Tuesday, April 8 at 7 p.m. The Vibe have won the previous three matches this season, topping the Mojo in four sets in Atlanta in the last matchup. In the last matchup in San Diego, the Vibe took down the Mojo in four sets.

Series History: Atlanta has won all seven meetings in the series, including a 3-0 mark in San Diego. The Vibe swept all four games during the 2024 season.

SD x ATL Connection: Mojo middle blocker Regan Pittman and libero Kamaile Hiapo played for the Atlanta Vibe during the 2024 season and will face their former squad in Atlanta for the first time. The duo helped the Vibe win the inaugural PVF Regular Season Championship in 2024, helping the team to a 19-5 regular season record and an appearance in the 2024 PVF Championships.

Tune-In

The game will air nationally on Roku Channel.

A.J. Kanell (play-by-play) and Madison Fitzpatrick (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

San Diego is set to play at home for the first time in almost three weeks when the host the Atlanta Vibe on April 8.

Last time out, the Mojo were sparked by standout performances from outside hitter Kendra Dahlke and middle blocker Regan Pittman to top the Vegas Thrill on the road in four sets on Sunday, March 30. Dahlke collected 21 kills in the win, her third 20-kill performance of the season, and added one block and one ace to lead the match in scoring with 23 points. Pittman matched her season high with seven blocks, tied for the second-most in Mojo history, and added five kills for 12 points.

Middle blocker Ronika Stone had 10 kills, three blocks and one ace to score 14, and outside hitter Maya Tabron scored 11 points with eight kills, two blocks and an ace and had a match-high 15 digs. Setter Sarah Sponcil recorded her second consecutive double-double, dishing out 44 assists to go along with 10 digs.

Tabron has been a sensation for the Mojo the last five matches, scoring in double-digits in each contest, including a pair of 20-plus point scoring efforts, while filling up the stat sheet in kills, digs and blocks. She currently ranks in the top 10 in set averages for points (3.79/7th), kills (3.13/10th), blocks (0.50/9th) and digs (2.79/9th).

Dahlke continues to be one of the premier players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking among the top 10 in kills (255/5th), kills per set (3.49/8th), points (277/7th) and points per set (3.79/7th).

Stone remains a force among middle blockers in the league, ranking fourth total blocks (44) and sixth in blocks per set (0.57), while ranking ninth in seventh kill percentage (41.2%) and eighth in hitting percentage (.306).

Pittman has also been among the best middles in the league, totaling 39 blocks, while averaging 0.93 blocks per set, the third-best average in the league.

Libero Shara Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.92 digs per set with 286 total digs, the third-best marks in the PVF in both categories.

San Diego is one of the best defensive teams in the league, topping the PVF with 17.47 digs per set. The Mojo middles have San Diego ranked third in the PVF in blocks, averaging 2.49 blocks per set. The Mojo has had at least 10 blocks in nine of the last 10 games, including 14 in the last matchup against Atlanta.

Atlanta Vibe Outlook

The Atlanta Vibe have won a team-record eight consecutive matches, the second-longest streak in Pro Volleyball Federation history. The winning streak includes a pair of wins over the San Diego Mojo, which took place in Georgia on March 15 and March 28.

Last time out, the Vibe swept the Columbus Fury at the GSU Convocation Center on Sunday, March 30. In the match, the Vibe's offense was led by middle blocker McKenna Vicini who had 10 kills with a season-high hitting efficiency of .600.

Outside hitter Leah Edmond tallied eight kills and outside hitter Pia Timmer posted seven kills. The Vibe dominated Columbus in every statistical category, outpacing Fury in blocks (10 to seven), digs (55 to 39), assists (36 to 25) and service aces (seven to two). Three players - Pia Timmer, Leah Edmond, and opposite hitter Aiko Jones - posted two aces each in the match. Defensively, libero Morgan Hentz led the team with 16 digs.

Middle blocker Khori Louis leads the league with a .376 hitting percentage and ranks third in kill percentage at 46.0%, while also ranking ninth with 39 blocks.

Edmond leads the league in scoring with 397 total points and is second in scoring average at 4.51 points per set. Her 38 service aces are the second-most in the league, as are her 319 kills, while her 241 total digs and 40 blocks rank seventh.

Hentz tops the PVF in digs (397) and digs per set (4.51) and setter Marlie Monserez is third in assists per set (10.39) and fourth in total assists (717).

Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from April 7, 2025

