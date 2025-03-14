Vibe Meet San Diego Back on Home Court

March 14, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (9-8) are on back home on Saturday, March 15th, to compete against the San Diego Mojo (6-10) at Gas South Arena. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, airing on YouTube.

Vibe vs. Mojo

The Vibe face off against the Mojo for the second time in the 2025 season. Atlanta's record against San Diego on the season is 1-0, having never lost to San Diego in franchise history.

In their last match-up, the Vibe (4-2) secured a 3-1 victory over the Mojo (3-3) on January 30, 2025. After winning the first set, Atlanta dropped the second to a close 26-24 score but bounced back to take the final two sets for the win. Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the Vibe with a season-high 21 kills and a hitting efficiency of .475, while opposite hitter Merritt Beason and middle blocker Khori Louis contributed 13 and nine kills, respectively. Setter Mia Tuaniga also had a standout performance with 57 assists and seven kills. Atlanta outperformed San Diego in both digs (78-67) and blocks (9-6), securing their fourth win of the season.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will be back home in Gas South Arena for their next match on Friday, March 21st against the Orlando Valkyries. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

