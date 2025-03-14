Fury Sweep the Thrill

March 14, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury celebrate win

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (5-11) swept the Vegas Thrill (7-9) (25-22, 25-21, 25-23) Friday evening for their second sweep of the season. Izabella Rapacz had a 20 kill night, attacking .333, with eight digs and one block. The Fury attacked at a .238 efficiency on the match while the Thrill attacked at a .159 efficiency. The Fury out-killed the Thrill by four (46-42) but were out-dug by four (59-55).

SET ONE With three attacking errors from Vegas' Hannah Maddux, the Fury got an early 4-2 lead. Vegas tied up the set at 6-6, but the Fury separated again with a 6-1 run to bring the score to 14-9. Back-to-back Rapacz kills brought the Fury ahead 17-10. Vegas tried to close the gap, getting within two points at 18-16. The Fury were the first to 20 with a Rapacz kill and an Abby Walker ace. Rapacz scored the final kill to end the set 25-22.

SET TWO A Rapacz kill and block gave the Fury a 4-1 lead. Going on a 6-2 run, the Fury were the first to 10 and the Thrill trailed by five. Vegas came back to tie the set at 15-15 and it was a back-and-forth battle from there. Kaley Rammelsberg had a solo block at 17-16. A Rapacz kill set the Fury ahead 21-20 and she tallied another kill to bring the Fury to set point. Rapacz got the set winning kill, finishing the set 25-21.

SET THREE The Fury scored their first two points off of a Walker block and kill. An 8-2 run once again led the Fury to be first to 10 with a seven-point lead. The Fury offense came alive with kills from both pins. After a Raina Terry kill at 17-11, the Thrill came back on a five point run, trailing 16-17. The set was tied at 18-18. Kills from Kaylee Cox and Morgan Lewis gave the Fury momentum at 22-19. The set was once again tied at 22-22 and 23-23. A Walker block gave the Fury set point and Columbus won the match 25-23 after the Thrill were called out-of-rotation.

UP NEXT The Columbus Fury head to Fishers Event Center to take on the Indy Ignite [8-8] on Thursday, March 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

