Vibe Increases to Nine Straight Wins

April 9, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (15-8) secured their ninth consecutive victory with a thrilling five-set win over the San Diego Mojo (7-14) at Viejas Arena on Tuesday night, tying the record for the longest win streak in the 2025 season.

The Vibe offense was led by four players who each posted double-digit kills, with all hitting above .200. Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the charge with 17 kills, followed by opposite hitter Merritt Beason with 16, outside hitter Micaya White with 15, and middle blocker Khori Louis, who contributed 10 kills.

Vibe put up strong defensive efforts, totaling 89 digs as a team. Libero Morgan Hentz had the team's highest 21 digs, while setter Marlie Monserez, Edmond, and White all posted double-digit digs, collecting 12, 16, and 14 respectively.

The Vibe will match up against Orlando Valkyries next on their opponent's home court on Saturday, April 12th. First serve is at 7 p.m. ET at the Addition Financial Arena. Tickets for the next home match and all remaining Vibe matches are available HERE !

Notes

Atlanta Vibe extends their winning streak to nine games, tied for the highest win streak on the season

Four players registered double-digit kills, each hitting over .200.

Libero Morgan Hentz led the team on defense with 21 digs in the five set match

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.