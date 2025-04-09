Fury Give Back to Columbus on Community Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury organization swapped out volleyballs for books and microphones on Wednesday for their annual Community Day. The organization split up and visited the Columbus Metropolitan Library and four local schools within the Columbus metro to read to students and speak with young girls about being professional women in sports.

The Fury partnered with Ruling Our Experiences (ROX) for the two chats attended by setter Tori Stringer and middle blocker Janice Leao. ROX is the national authority on research, education, and programming centered on girls and puts data into action to create generations of confident girls who control their own relationships, experiences, decisions, and futures

"Our community is everything," said Chief Executive Officer David Paitson. "It's a great moment and we're happy to take time to give back to the city of Columbus that gives us so much. ROX is a fantastic organization and we're happy to work alongside them to help inspire young women."

The Fury values the importance of giving back as a team. The Community Day event put on by the organization is a chance for the team to say thank you to the city and make a direct impact with organizations across Central Ohio.

"I believe giving back to our community is essential for us as professional athletes because it keeps us grounded and reminded that this job is always bigger than sports," said Stringer. "It also gives us opportunities to pour into the next generation, especially of young women, and encourage them to pursue their passions and not allow anyone or any circumstance hold them back. I think giving back to the community honors those who have supported us throughout our journeys, whether that be members of the community here in Columbus or the communities we each grew up in."

The Columbus Fury returns to the road to take on the Vegas Thrill [8-12] on Sunday, April 13th at 7 p.m. ET. The Fury will return to Nationwide Arena the following week for their final two home games of the 2025 regular season on Wednesday, April 16th and Friday, April 18th.

