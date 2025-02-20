Vibe Fall to Ignite in Four Set Match

February 20, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (6-6) fell to the Indy Ignite (6-5) in a four-set away match on Thursday evening.

The Vibe took the first set 25-16, but fell to the Ignite in the final three sets. Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the team with 14 kills in the match, tacking on two blocks. Fighting back in the fourth set, outside hitter Pia Timmer contributed on the offensive front, collecting nine kills in total, hitting at an efficiency of .250.

Setter Marlie Monserez ran the Vibe's offense, totaling 35 assists. Even though the Vibe totaled eight blocks over the Ignite's seven, Indy came out on top in the fourth set, winning 25-20. Libero Morgan Hentz and Edmond led the match in total digs, racking up 13 each.

The Vibe will remain in the area for the Inaugural PVF All-Star match tomorrow afternoon, where four Vibe players will showcase their talents. The All-Star match is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

After the All-Star match, the Vibe will continue their road trip to Columbus on Sunday, February 23rd. The Vibe will be back in Gas South Arena for their next home match on March 7th against the Vegas Thrill. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Ticket options for that match and the remainder of the Vibe's 2025 season can be found at HERE!

Notes

Outside hitter Leah Edmond had a double-double, totaling 14 kills and 13 digs

Libero Morgan Hentz tied with Leah Edmond for a match-high 13 digs

First loss against Indy Ignite in franchise history

