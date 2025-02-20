Orlando Hits the Jackpot; Sweeps Vegas for Sixth Straight Victory

February 20, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO. Fla. - The hottest team in Pro Volleyball Federation, the Orlando Valkyries, make it six in a row after sweeping the Vegas Thrill, with set scores of 25-15, 25-21, 25-17.

After dropping the first two contests against Vegas earlier this season, the Valkyries were determined to continue their winning ways, showing just how special they can be when all facets work together.

"We're a different team than the last time we played," head coach Amy Pauly stated. "We continue to diversify our offense; we've seen our block and defense improve every time we take the floor. They have really taken ownership of who they are as a team, and it's really been a mentality shift that the team has taken."

For the Valkyries sixth straight win, they recorded their best hitting efficiency of the season at .347. It marks the second longest win streak in league history, with the Atlanta Vibe winning seven in a row last year.

"We have really high expectations for ourselves," Kaz Brown said. "We kind of want to be the pacesetters of this league, not run our race on someone else's pace. The way we do that is to continue to improve in practices, score points from the service line, and then our passing tonight was tremendous. When we do that, we're able to do a lot offensively."

The Valkyries are back in action on Thursday, February 27, against the Omaha Supernovas at 8 p.m. ET at Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

