Veteran Tyler Thornton Returning to Sussex County for the 2024 Season

The Sussex County Miners are thrilled to announce the return of pitching sensation Tyler Thornton to the roster for the upcoming 2024 season. Thornton, known for his consistency and toughness on the mound, is set to once again showcase his talent and be a key contributor to the Miners this season.

A veteran pitcher with a proven track record, Thornton will be entering his 6th season of professional baseball and his 3rd with the Miners.

Last season was particularly good to Thornton, leading the Miners pitching staff with 7 wins and also posting a 3.57 ERA in 106 innings.

During his tenure with the Miners, Thornton has earned the admiration of fans, teammates, and coaching staff alike. His dedication, work ethic, and leadership make him a standout player both on and off the field.

"We are elated to welcome Tyler Thornton back to the Sussex County Miners family," said Vincent Sangemino, General Manager of the Sussex County Miners. "Tyler's presence on the mound brings a level of confidence and skill that greatly strengthens our pitching rotation. His return is a testament to the strong bond we share with our players, and we look forward to witnessing his continued success with the Miners."

As the Miners gear up for the 2024 season, the return of Tyler Thornton adds a significant boost as a veteran presence on the pitching staff. Fans can expect electrifying performances and clutch moments from Thornton as he strives to help lead the Sussex County Miners to new heights.

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta.

