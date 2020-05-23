Veteran Starter Herron Back with Canaries

Sioux Falls Canaries pitcher Tyler Herron

(Sioux Falls Canaries)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - One of the Sioux Falls Canaries' most dependable starters in 2019 is returning to the club.

The Birds have signed Tyler Herron for the 2020 season, the team announced Saturday.

Herron returns to the Birds after a brief but successful stint with the team at the end of the 2019 season. The right-hander made seven starts, earning a 3.78 ERA. He struck out 37 and walked only seven in 50 innings of work.

Herron showed off his durability during the stretch, going at least seven innings in all but one of his starts.

A first-round draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2005, the 32-year-old has eight years of minor-league experience as well as eight more in indy ball.

The Florida native spent time in the Cardinals, Pirates, Nationals, and Mets systems over his minor-league career, pitching in Triple-A as recently as 2016. In all he owns a 4.61 ERA in the minors, making 206 appearances.

Herron spent 2019 with the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic League, posting a 6.05 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 17 starts. He struck out 57 and walked 21 in 93.2 innings.

Herron is no stranger to the American Association, having suited up for Fargo-Moorhead, Lincoln and Winnipeg over his career. He made six starts with Winnipeg toward the end of 2019, posting a 3.19 ERA and walking just seven batters in 36.2 innings.

