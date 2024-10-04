Veteran Running Back Heads to Jax

October 4, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Running back Edward Vander with the Quad City Steamwheelers

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks have signed veteran running back Edward Vander to the roster for the upcoming 2025 season.

Vander (6 '2, 210 lbs) is no stranger to the IFL having played for the Tulsa Oilers, San Diego Strike Force, and most recently the Quad City Steamwheelers. He ended last year with 21 total touchdowns, 14 of them rushing. He averaged 2.9 yards per carry and 10 yards per catch. Vander has a bully style when he runs the football and likes the contact that comes with it.

Edward attended Montana State, where he shattered their freshman records. In 2017, he played in eight games with one start, totaling 47 carries for 270 yards and three catches for 35 yards. In 2016, he earned a spot on the all-California Community College Region III first team at Saddleback College. He led the SCFA National Division Southern League with 188 carries for 1,074 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 97.6 rushing yards per game. He also recorded 33 receptions for 309 yards and scored 110 points, placing him fourth in Saddleback history.

