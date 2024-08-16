Veteran Defender Tyler John Stays with Stars

August 16, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars have announced the re-signing of MASL veteran defender Tyler John to a new contract. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The Bonney Lake native appeared in 20 games last season and tallied 10 points on three goals and seven assists. In addition, he set a career-high with 10 blocks. He added another block in three playoff games for Tacoma as well.

In his two years with the Stars, John has seen action in 39 regular-season games with 21 points on 13 goals and eight assists, and 14 blocks. He also has one block and one assist in four playoff contests.

John's play was a big part of Tacoma's 11-game win streak last season, and he is looking forward to seeing how his team tops that this year.

"I'm happy to be back with the boys again. We have something special with this group and I'm excited to build off the momentum we had last season. Hopefully, we can do something special this year," John said.

Stars General Manager Nick Perera has no doubt that John can elevate his game and continue to improve to great levels.

Perera said, "Tyler has the potential to be an elite MASL player and has a truly unique ability to impact the game. For the last two seasons, Tyler has proven to be an incredible member of the Stars locker room and someone who embodies our work ethic, desire for improvement and dedication to each other. I believe Tyler is primed for an incredible season, and I can't wait to see him take his game to the next level."

Stars fans can see the first step of the 2024-25 season on Sunday August 25 at the Tacoma Soccer Center when the Stars host Everett City FC in a pre-season friendly. Doors open at 4 pm with kickoff scheduled for 5 pm. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the players on the field after the game for pictures and autographs as well. Tickets are only $10 and are available at https://www.tacomastars.com/vs-everett-fc-august-25 and at the door.

A $50 deposit locks in your season ticket for the 2024-25 season! Go to www.tacomastars.showare.com or for more information call 1-844-STARS-84 today.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from August 16, 2024

Veteran Defender Tyler John Stays with Stars - Tacoma Stars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.