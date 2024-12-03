Versatile Van Vugt Back in LA in 2025

Seasoned outside back Rory van Vugt will don the RFCLA colors once again in 2025.

Van Vugt returns for his second season with the team after playing for Southland in New Zealand's national provincial competition in the MLR offseason.

The 27-year-old played nine matches for RFCLA last season playing mainly at fullback, starting in eight matches, and scoring two tries along the way.

He is no stranger to elite rugby - after two seasons with Atlanta in the MLR in 2020 and 2021, he caught the eye of the Highlanders in Super Rugby.

Van Vugt played two matches in the Super Rugby Pacific competition, starting in both and nabbing a five-pointer, before returning to Southland.

He showed off his strong finishing skills with five tries across the NPC season in 2024, including a hat trick against Northland.

Rory Van Vugt in action for Southland in NZ. Photo: Getty Images Van Vugt said the ability to stay in competitive rugby during the off season would hold him in good stead for another tilt in LA.

"I'm stoked to be returning to RFCLA for the 2025 season and having another opportunity to compete for an MLR title," he said.

"It has been great to play a decent amount of rugby during the break here in New Zealand, and it has been really good to see the squad coming together.

"With this new squad and coaching group, I am looking forward to continuing to grow, not only as an individual, but as a team, and helping to build the whole community of rugby in LA."

RFCLA director of rugby Stephen Hoiles said Van Vugt had impressed him with his MLR performances last season.

"While the season might not have ended the way the team would've liked in 2024, Rory was one of the most consistent players for RFCLA throughout the season," he said.

"His form at fullback really showed the value he brings to this team, with his stability and reliability."

