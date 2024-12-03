Seawolves Blue Is Back: the 2025 Seattle SeaWolves Kits

December 3, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The 2025 Seattle Seawolves jerseys are a tribute to the Pacific Northwest, seamlessly blending performance and design inspired by our region's iconic landscapes. The Men's Home Jersey features bold, clean lines with a mountain pattern that reflects the rugged Cascade and Olympic ranges. It symbolizes strength and resilience, perfect for representing the Seawolves on home turf. The Men's Away Jersey introduces a softer wave design inspired by the calming waters of Puget Sound, giving it a sleek and modern look for matches on the road.

Both jerseys are crafted with premium Macron fabric technology, offering lightweight comfort and durability for both players and fans. The breathable material ensures top performance, whether you're on the pitch or cheering from the stands. These designs pay homage to the Pacific Northwest while pushing the boundaries of rugby apparel innovation.

For younger fans, the Youth Home and Away Jerseys retain the same attention to detail and craftsmanship, making them perfect for aspiring rugby stars. The home design emphasizes the rugged and bold mountain aesthetic, while the away jersey's wave-inspired pattern brings a refreshing and dynamic feel.

Don't miss out on owning a piece of Seawolves history and repping the 2025 season in style. Jerseys are available now for pre-orderu2014get yours before they're gone!

