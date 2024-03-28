Versatile McCaskey Signs with Owlz for 2024 Season

WINDSOR, Colo. - Jacob McCaskey, a right-handed pitcher and infielder, has signed with the Northern Colorado Owlz for the 2024 season.

McCaskey finished his college career at Gardner-Webb University after playing four years at California (PA).

He played in 198 games as a hitter in college, batting .313/.382/.536 with 28 home runs and 160 RBI. He also stole 28 bases and played all four infield positions, primarily at shortstop.

McCaskey also made 29 appearances on the mound as a college player, 17 of them starts. He posted a 4.38 ERA in 96.2 innings with 111 strikeouts.

"Jacob is a talented two-way player," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. "He's coming in to see which of his tools shine. We will give him a shot at some at-bats in camp."

McCaskey said he is excited to start his professional career in NoCo in 2024.

"I've heard nothing but good things about this team and community," McCaskey said. "I can't wait to do whatever it takes to help the Owlz win a championship."

