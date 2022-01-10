Veronica Hernandez Named Modesto Nuts New Assistant General Manager

MODESTO, CA - The Modesto Nuts are thrilled to announce the promotion of Veronica Hernandez as the team's new Assistant General Manager.

Hernandez started her baseball career in 2015 with a New England Collegiate Baseball team, the Danbury Westerners. She fell in love with game day operations and quickly earned a roll with the (then) Tampa Bay Short Season, Class-A Affiliate, the Hudson Valley Renegades.

Originally from Connecticut, Hernandez's baseball career has taken her to different parts of the country. "What I love about Minor League Baseball is that if you're open to it, it can take you all over the country" Hernandez said. In 2016, excited for new opportunities, Hernandez took on a Corporate Event Planner role with Seattle Mariners Double-A Affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers.

"If it wasn't for baseball, I am not sure I would have ever travelled to Arkansas. But I am so glad I made the leap. Not only did I make lifelong friends, but I learned a lot about the area and now recommend friends and family to travel and visit,". Hernandez continued. The adventure did not stop there, after two seasons with the Arkansas Travelers, Hernandez took on a role with the Lancaster JetHawks (then) Colorado Rockies High-A Affiliate, as Sales and Special Events Manager.

From planning different events, including but not limited to the 2018 California League All-Star game, Hernandez continued her career and travels. "In a way, the desert is like snow... You have to learn the hobbies to make sure you have a good time." Hernandez said.

In the fall of 2018, Hernandez accepted the role of Director of Marketing and Promotions with the Modesto Nuts. "Before I was offered the position, I came up for a visit and in that moment, I knew it would be my future home," Hernandez mentioned. After accepting the role, Hernandez wanted to understand the community and its residents, she made sure to engrain herself in every aspect possible. "The community welcomed me with open arms" Hernandez stated.

"From the moment I met Veronica I knew she was a rising star in our industry. Since her arrival in Modesto, she has helped galvanize our fan base, create new & exciting programs & grow the team's local & national brand. She's incredibly versatile and can adapt to any situation thrown at her on the fly. That is an extremely rare quality in any individual. We're extremely excited and incredibly fortunate to have her. She is and will continue to be an integral part of our organization's success." Said Zach Brockman, Modesto Nuts General Manager.

Now in 2022, Hernandez will start a new journey as the Modesto Nuts Assistant General Manager. "The future is bright for baseball in Modesto and I am honored to be apart of the team to continue making lasting memories for all fans who visit our ballpark." Hernandez said.

The Nuts are eager to see what Hernandez will bring to the organization, while Hernandez can continue making Modesto her home.

