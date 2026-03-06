Veronica Burton on Her Journey to Golden State!

Published on March 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The journey is the dream

Veronica Burton reflected on her uncertain destination from being drafted, waived, and then called back by the league.

Rewind the full episode of OFF TOP: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUi6FMNiYqU







